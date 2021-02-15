John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.23. 247,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,503. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

