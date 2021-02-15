John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,950 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.10. 218,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,926,252. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.