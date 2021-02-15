John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 62,808 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,808 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 2.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BCE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BCE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,426,000 after acquiring an additional 721,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,171,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

BCE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.67. 38,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,721. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

