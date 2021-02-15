John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $3.94 Million in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 183,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 69,695 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 214,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 37,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,969. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.