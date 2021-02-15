JMP Securities Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $480.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $435.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $373.00.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL opened at $474.79 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $475.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after buying an additional 384,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.