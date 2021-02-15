Jeremy Scott Sells 800 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeremy Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jeremy Scott sold 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $43,010.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $2,464,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

