JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

JDSPY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.82. 509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

