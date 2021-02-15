Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 5,482 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,482 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $63.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

