Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,759 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $52,596,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,053,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $97.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

