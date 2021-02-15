Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HMC stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

