Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 336.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 168.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

