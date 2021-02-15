Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

