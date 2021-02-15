Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,111 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Ingles Markets by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 159,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

