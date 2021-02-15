Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS accounts for 1.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.91.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.31. 633,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,271,404. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

