Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $384,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadcom by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $486.32. The stock had a trading volume of 93,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,428. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $487.02. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

