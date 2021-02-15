Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,608 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Centene by 88.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $59.20. 117,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

