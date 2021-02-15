Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $210.98. 326,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,436,759. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $347.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.19.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

