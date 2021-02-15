Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 63,598 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,598 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 478,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,772. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.