Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 26,814 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after acquiring an additional 566,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,327,000 after acquiring an additional 66,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.84. 618,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,156,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

