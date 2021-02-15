iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 298.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31,026.1% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.10. 23,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $93.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

