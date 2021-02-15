iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Holdings Reduced by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,194 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 61,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.32.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.