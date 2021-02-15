iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 90.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $232.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.73. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.