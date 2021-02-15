iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,963,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,406,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.65. 209,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,459. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

