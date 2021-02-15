iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,012 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

