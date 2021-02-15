iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $117.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

