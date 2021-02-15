iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $170.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.45. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

