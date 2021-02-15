iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the January 14th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of RING opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,670,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

