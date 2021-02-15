iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BGRN stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 51,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter.

