iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

IHAK stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81.

