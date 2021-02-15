IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $204.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $204.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.67.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $192.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 211.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in IQVIA by 300.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after acquiring an additional 671,667 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 31.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 525,657 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.