IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 69,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,669,000 after acquiring an additional 189,157 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IQVIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQV stock opened at $192.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

