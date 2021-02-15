Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 163,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,707. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

