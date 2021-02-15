Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.3% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,019,000 after buying an additional 514,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,388,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,178,000 after purchasing an additional 169,552 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $50.69. 757,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

