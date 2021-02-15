Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.12. The stock had a trading volume of 252,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,862. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

