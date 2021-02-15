Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 1,020 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.69. 12,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

