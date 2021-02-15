Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.73.

NYSE INVH opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 103.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after buying an additional 11,151,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,977 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,022 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,827,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,158,000 after purchasing an additional 988,659 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

