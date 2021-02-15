Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $121.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

