Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 8.5% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $336.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

