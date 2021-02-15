Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the January 14th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VCV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,207. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

