Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $413.99 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $414.47. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.67.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.