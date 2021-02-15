Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,903.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,903 ($24.86) and last traded at GBX 1,901 ($24.84), with a volume of 22762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,854 ($24.22).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. The stock has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,742.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,487.62.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($22.55), for a total transaction of £76,168.38 ($99,514.48).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

