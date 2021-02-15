Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires 189,788 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,788 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 4.0% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned about 0.16% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $136,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 13,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 57,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $135.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

