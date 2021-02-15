Insider Selling: Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Sells $801,200.00 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $38.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

