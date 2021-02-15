Insider Selling: Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells $241,542.00 in Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,024.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42.

TLND stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLND. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Talend in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLND. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

