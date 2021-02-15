Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 183,051 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 183,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,661,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $1,445,445.12.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $605,600.10.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $974,714.73.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HARP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,773,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.