Insider Buying: EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) Insider Acquires 35,476 Shares of Stock

EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) insider Neal J. Wilson purchased 35,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £44,699.76 ($58,400.52).

LON EJFI traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 124.80 ($1.63). 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,213. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.66. EJF Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The firm has a market cap of £76.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.57%.

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

