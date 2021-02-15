Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Sells $1,550,250.00 in Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of INSG opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
