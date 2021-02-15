Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Sells $1,550,250.00 in Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INSG opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 160,254 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Inseego by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $4,251,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

