InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Down 51.4% in January

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the January 14th total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,471. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.30. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 269.03% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised InPlay Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

