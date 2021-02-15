Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPHI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.87. The stock had a trading volume of 450,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,122. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,992,000 after buying an additional 181,264 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Inphi by 2,580.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 8,913.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,263,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,109,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 907,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

