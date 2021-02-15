Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

KJAN stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.